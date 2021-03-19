Companies / Mining Northam eyes PGM growth beyond 1-million ounces Miners of platinum group metals are going into their ‘best ever decade’, says CEO Paul Dunne BL PREMIUM

Northam Platinum has started plotting fresh growth as the platinum group metals (PGMs) market for producers enters the “best decade this industry has ever seen”, said CEO Paul Dunne.

Northam has outlined plans to reach 1-million ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold in about five years, with projects under way at its three mines, but the continued tightness of supply in the market and associated high prices have prompted the company to consider more growth, Dunne said on Friday...