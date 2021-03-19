Northam eyes PGM growth beyond 1-million ounces
Miners of platinum group metals are going into their ‘best ever decade’, says CEO Paul Dunne
19 March 2021 - 16:37
Northam Platinum has started plotting fresh growth as the platinum group metals (PGMs) market for producers enters the “best decade this industry has ever seen”, said CEO Paul Dunne.
Northam has outlined plans to reach 1-million ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold in about five years, with projects under way at its three mines, but the continued tightness of supply in the market and associated high prices have prompted the company to consider more growth, Dunne said on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now