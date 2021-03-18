Cash-generative Exxaro declares record ordinary dividend

Exxaro, which supplies coal to Eskom, has declared a record ordinary dividend after getting a boost from its best ever thermal coal exports and a weaker rand in its year to end-December.
The group has also announced a special dividend and share buybacks after selling additional parts of mineral sands company Tronox, which is bringing in an estimated R5.6bn...
