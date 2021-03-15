Companies / Mining Exxaro warns of earnings plunge The financial results were influenced by various one-off items BL PREMIUM

Exxaro Resources, SA’s largest black-empowered resources company, expects to report a plunge in earnings when it publishes its annual results on Thursday.

In a trading statement released on Monday morning, the group said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December 2020 were expected to decrease between 0% and 6% compared to the year ended December 31 2019. ..