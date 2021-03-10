De Beers’s first two sales return to 2018 levels
Anglo American’s subsidiary notes a return to rough diamond demand after three better-than-expected diamond jewellery sales
10 March 2021 - 10:49
World number one rough diamond producer by value De Beers realised sales last seen a few years ago.
De Beers said sales over an extended period in Gaborone, the second of 10 events scheduled for the year, achieved $550m, well above the $362m realised a year earlier as the Covid-19 pandemic started sweeping across the globe...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now