De Beers's first two sales return to 2018 levels Anglo American's subsidiary notes a return to rough diamond demand after three better-than-expected diamond jewellery sales

World number one rough diamond producer by value De Beers realised sales last seen a few years ago.

De Beers said sales over an extended period in Gaborone, the second of 10 events scheduled for the year, achieved $550m, well above the $362m realised a year earlier as the Covid-19 pandemic started sweeping across the globe...