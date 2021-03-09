News Leader
WATCH: Why Neal Froneman wants a mining mega merger
Mining analyst Peter Major talks to Business Day TV about the Sibanye-Stillwater CEO’s suggestion that the country’s top gold miners consolidate
09 March 2021 - 08:11
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has suggested that Sibanye, Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti, the country’s top gold miners merge.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to mining analyst Peter Major for his views on the proposal.
