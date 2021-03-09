Companies / Mining

WATCH: Why Neal Froneman wants a mining mega merger

Mining analyst Peter Major talks to Business Day TV about the Sibanye-Stillwater CEO’s suggestion that the country’s top gold miners consolidate

09 March 2021 - 08:11 Business Day TV
Picture: SOWETAN

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has suggested that Sibanye, Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti, the country’s top gold miners merge.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to mining analyst Peter Major for his views on the proposal.

