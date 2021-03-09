Community-owned RBPlat declares maiden dividend

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) declared an annual maiden dividend due to record results, despite losing more than a month of production to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RBPlat, which is 40% owned by Royal Bafokeng Holdings, a community investment company, declared a R5.75 per share dividend, equating to R1.5bn.

“This has been a long time in coming,” said RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri, noting the company listed in 2010 and has transitioned from a partner with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to one that owned its assets.

RBPlat was the only community-owned company to list on the JSE and remains the only one, he said.

With two mines and two concentrators, RBPlat generated R3bn of free cash flow before investing in its growth projects, which include the Styldrift mine and a concentrator upgrade.

The government ordered SA’s economic closure in March 2020 to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Mining companies were closed and gradually returned to work and reached full production in September.

RBPlat lost 45 days of production to the shutdown, but higher prices for platinum group metals (PGMs) in both dollar and rand terms offset this disruption, Phiri said.

Revenue for the year to end-December jumped nearly 79% to R13.4bn. Post-tax profit increased to R3.5bn from R64m.

A royalty agreement with Impala Platinum (Implats), which has mines next to RBPlat’s Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM) and is tapping into the smaller company’s ore body, generated R382m, a R236m increase from the previous year.

RBPlat entered into a gold-streaming deal, which provided an upfront payment of R2.1bn in exchange for agreed future deliveries of gold to a third party. This inflow meant the company ended the year with cash of R2.2bn and leaving it in a net cash position of R1.6bn from a net debt position of R491m a year earlier.

The company was able to pay all its capital expenditure out of cash flow during 2020 compared with 68% a year earlier.

It spent R716m at its Styldrift mine during 2020.

RBPlats has spent R13.5bn on its new Styldrift mine, which achieved commercial production during 2020 and is pushing to reach steady state production of 230,000 tonnes a month.

RBPlat expects to reach output of up to 525,000oz of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold in concentrate during 2021. The company has an agreement to sell its concentrate to Amplats.

It will spend R2.2bn on its capital projects in 2021.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za