Companies / Mining Merafe lays off nearly 1,000 staff and warns about Transnet issues Glencore and its junior ferrochrome partner say the high cost of electricity, Covid-19 and now Transnet are making its business very difficult BL PREMIUM

Merafe Resources, a junior partner in a chrome mining and ferrochrome business with Glencore, reported on a difficult year in which it laid off nearly 1,000 people, withheld its dividend and warned of the negative consequences of further electricity tariff hikes and rail constraints.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in suspended operations across SA's mining industry from March and a slow return to normality by September...