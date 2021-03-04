News Leader
WATCH: How ARM posted record interim earnings
ARM CEO Mike Schmidt talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s plans following a bumper first half
04 March 2021 - 07:25
Diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals, like many of its counterparts, is enjoying the benefit of higher metal prices.
ARM has reported a 134% surge in interim headline earnings, allowing the company to double its dividend payout.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to ARM CEO Mike Schmidt for more detail.
