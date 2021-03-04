Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How ARM posted record interim earnings

ARM CEO Mike Schmidt talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s plans following a bumper first half

04 March 2021 - 07:25 Business Day TV
Iron ore. Picture: REUTERS
Iron ore. Picture: REUTERS

Diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals, like many of its counterparts, is enjoying the benefit of higher metal prices.

ARM has reported a 134% surge in interim headline earnings, allowing the company to double its dividend payout.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to ARM CEO Mike Schmidt for more detail.

ARM CEO Mike Schmidt talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s plans following a bumper first half

ARM enjoys record earnings on high commodity prices

The diversified mining company has benefited from higher commodity prices and a weaker rand
Companies
1 day ago

JP Morgan to boost local fintechs servicing spaza shops

With partner BFA, the bank aims to expand the adoption of technology in the industry and help protect jobs
Companies
2 days ago

WBHO: Well set for an infrastructure boom

WBHO is a business with a highly competent and experienced management team, but it trades in a sector with low margins and therefore there is no room ...
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Uber class action in SA could affect entire gig ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
State infrastructure work is starting to roll in, ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Leaner Brimstone waiting for Covid-19 dust to ...
Companies
4.
ARC’s new stake in Tyme Global could offer ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Sasfin passes on interim dividend due to bad-debt ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.