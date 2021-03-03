ARM reports record headline earnings, thanks higher metal prices
The diversified mining company has benefited from higher commodity prices and a weaker rand
Diversified mining company African Rainbow Mineral (ARM) has reported record headline earnings in the six months to end-December, as higher commodity prices and weaker rand boosted its basket of products.
Headline earnings surged 134% to R5bn, thanks to higher iron ore and platinum group metal (PGM) prices, and increased export iron ore and manganese ore sales volumes, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Total iron ore sales volumes were up 6% to 8.2-million tonnes, while export sales volumes were 8% higher at 6.7-million tonnes. However, local sales volumes held steady at 1.5-million tonnes.
Manganese ore sales volumes rose 4% to 1.9-million tonnes. Export sales volumes were 4% higher at 1.8-million tonnes.
Mining is one of the few industries that seems to have escaped the clutches of the coronavirus pandemic, as the price of a range of commodities rose in recent months.
The average realised dollar export iron ore prices were 47% higher at $125/tonne, driven by what the company said was the robust steel production in China coupled with global iron ore supply shortages.
The value of the rand weakened 11% to R16.26/$ on average during the review period, from R14.69.
ARM declared a dividend of R10 per share, double last year’s dividend.
