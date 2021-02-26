News Leader
WATCH: How higher metals prices lifted Implats
Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller talks to Business Day TV about the group’s half-year results
26 February 2021 - 07:51
Impala Platinum is looking to pursue growth opportunities after higher metals prices boosted interim headline earnings fourfold.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Nico Muller about the group’s strategy and half-year results.
Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller talks to Business Day TV about the group’s half-year results
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.