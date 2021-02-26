Companies / Mining

WATCH: How higher metals prices lifted Implats

Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller talks to Business Day TV about the group’s half-year results

Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Impala Platinum is looking to pursue growth opportunities after higher metals prices boosted interim headline earnings fourfold.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Nico Muller about the group’s strategy and half-year results.

Implats eyes 360,000oz extra PGM output after record results

Impala Platinum is bulging with R20bn of net cash and plots internal growth and potential acquisitions, including battery minerals
Implats expects profits to quadruple

Headline earnings are expected to rise as much as 338% in half-year to end-December with production also higher
