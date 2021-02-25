Orion to raise R300m for Northern Cape copper development

Orion Minerals, which announced earlier in February that it had picked up the mothballed Okiep copper assets in the Northern Cape, intends to raise A$25m (R300m) to “super charge” their development.

Funds will be raised in two tranches, comprising the issue of more than 694.4-million shares, at a price of 3.6 Australian cents each, Orion said in a statement.

Orion is an Australian company listed on the ASX and JSE and currently has more than 3.4-billion shares in issue.

Orion’s share has surged more than two thirds over the past month, lifted by an announcement in February that it had signed an option to buy the Okiep assets of two tranches of R86m and R97m in cash and shares, and that it hoped to wrap up the transaction in six months.

Okiep was shut in 2003 because of a protracted low copper price. Metorex, the last owners, dismantled all plants and infrastructure but there are still tunnels and shafts Orion intends to use to quickly bring the assets back into production.

Orion is also restarting zinc and copper production at the Prieska mine.

“The funds raised will allow us to advance both projects rapidly towards development, while also undertaking a multipronged exploration effort, which we believe could deliver some very exciting results over the next few months,” said Orion MD Errol Smart on Thursday.

“The surge in recent trading of Orion shares on both ASX and JSE, with the JSE actually recording more than 60% of trades for the past few weeks, endorses a groundswell of support for our strategy in the Northern Cape and indicates that we have struck a nerve with investors who have been strong buyers on market,” Smart said.

In morning trade on Thursday, Orion’s share had surged 21.43% to 68c, having now doubled so far in 2020.

With Allan Seccombe

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za