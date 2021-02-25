De Beers to launch its new sales model in March
After a heady fall in diamond sales and revenue, one of the most powerful figures in the industry is ready to launch its new sales model
25 February 2021 - 19:02
De Beers, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by value, will introduce a fresh selling model in March, better aligning its production to what its handpicked customers can sell and to match what jewellery consumers are buying.
De Beers will trim the number of its clients from 80 to an unspecified number from March as it clusters them into definite groups and tailors diamond sales to each group, which include companies that cut, polish and sell diamond jewellery, cutters and polishing companies, and diamond traders, said CEO Bruce Cleaver...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now