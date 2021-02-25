Companies / Mining De Beers to launch its new sales model in March After a heady fall in diamond sales and revenue, one of the most powerful figures in the industry is ready to launch its new sales model BL PREMIUM

De Beers, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by value, will introduce a fresh selling model in March, better aligning its production to what its handpicked customers can sell and to match what jewellery consumers are buying.

De Beers will trim the number of its clients from 80 to an unspecified number from March as it clusters them into definite groups and tailors diamond sales to each group, which include companies that cut, polish and sell diamond jewellery, cutters and polishing companies, and diamond traders, said CEO Bruce Cleaver...