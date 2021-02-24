Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Harmony’s profit surged

Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp talks to Business Day TV about how the miner is taking advantage of the surge in the gold price

24 February 2021 - 09:39 Business Day TV
Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Higher gold prices and an increase in production has landed Harmony Gold in the sweet spot.

The miner has reported a more than threefold rise in interim profit and reinstated its dividend. The last time the firm made a payout to shareholders was in 2017.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Peter Steenkamp about the company’s performance.

Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp talks to Business Day TV about how the miner is taking advantage of the surge in the gold price

