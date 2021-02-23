Companies / Mining

Sibanye launches into battery minerals

23 February 2021 - 11:01 Allan Seccombe
Neal Froneman. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Neal Froneman. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Sibanye-Stillwater has launched its long-anticipated investment in battery minerals, buying a one third stake in a Finnish company for R535m and securing an option to take a majority position.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman has spoken for a few years of diversifying the world’s largest primary producer of platinum group metals (PGM) and a major gold miner into battery minerals to tap into the greening of the global economy.

Sibanye will buy a 30% stake in lithium project developer Keliber Oy for R535m subject to approval of the SA Reserve Bank.

“In line with our strategic objective of entering the battery metals industry, lithium is viewed as one of the core metals to benefit from the significant growth forecast for the electric vehicle sector,” said Froneman.

"“The investment offers the opportunity for further geographic diversification in an attractive mining destination and the opportunity to forge long-term relationships with established lithium industry players that have a shared vision of supplying the electric vehicle supply chain.”

Keliber is raising €10m from its shareholders at the same time as the Sibanye investment to complete detailed mining optimisation studies, permitting, metallurgical test work and detailed engineering design. Sibanye will be closely involved in this work.

Keliber has an advanced project in Finland that will cost R6.1bn to build in 2024. Financing should be in place by the second half of 2022.

Keliber has completed a feasibility study showing a reserve of  9.3-million tonnes to give it 13 years of life, with annual production of  15,000 tonnes of battery grade lithium hydroxide.

“The project includes the development of a chemical plant in Kokkola, approximately 50km from the mining area, which will produce battery grade lithium hydroxide,” Sibanye said.

Keliber is majority owned by the Finnish Minerals Group which manages the Finnish state’s mining shareholdings.

“Sibanye-Stillwater has a guaranteed option to achieve a majority shareholding in Keliber, following the completion of the updated feasibility study, should it wish to do so, by contributing further equity financing for the development of the project,” said Froneman.

