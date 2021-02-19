News Leader
WATCH: How Gold Fields plans to be a big spender in 2021
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s spending plans
19 February 2021 - 07:21
Gold Fields says it will be a big spender in 2021 as it funds growth opportunities and sustains operations to keep production above 2-million ounces a year.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO, Nick Holland for more detail on the spending plans.
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s spending plans
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.