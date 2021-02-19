Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Gold Fields plans to be a big spender in 2021

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s spending plans

19 February 2021
Nick Holland: Set up for a comfortable retirement. Picture: Bloomberg/Waldo Swiegers
Nick Holland: Set up for a comfortable retirement. Picture: Bloomberg/Waldo Swiegers

Gold Fields says it will be a big spender in 2021 as it funds growth opportunities and sustains operations to keep production above 2-million ounces a year.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO, Nick Holland for more detail on the spending plans.



Gold Fields enters a year of big spending

CEO Nick Holland bids farewell to the company, with a strong annual dividend and profits to see him off



New Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith right on the money

Chris Griffith has made a career of good timing. His taking the top job at Gold Fields bodes well for gold bugs



Gold Fields’s solar plans finally set to see light of day

SA mining firms will watch developments as Eskom’s electricity grows expensive



Nick Holland’s unfinished business at Gold Fields

With only South Deep as a possible minus, he is regarded as having made a huge contribution to the industry



