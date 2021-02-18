Companies / Mining Sibanye unveils R6.8bn of new SA projects and top dividend The cash-flush company plans to create 7,000 jobs with two large gold and PGM mining projects in SA but remains critical BL PREMIUM

Sibanye-Stillwater rewarded investors with a fat dividend and announced it would invest R6.8bn in growth projects in SA platinum group metals (PGM) and gold assets, creating thousands of new jobs.

Sibanye, the world’s largest source of PGM, said it was creating 7,000 jobs in SA through its investment programme, which includes a R3.9bn investment in finishing the partially built K4 mine it acquired when it bought Lonmin...