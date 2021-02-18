Sibanye unveils R6.8bn of new SA projects and top dividend
The cash-flush company plans to create 7,000 jobs with two large gold and PGM mining projects in SA but remains critical
18 February 2021 - 09:04
Sibanye-Stillwater rewarded investors with a fat dividend and announced it would invest R6.8bn in growth projects in SA platinum group metals (PGM) and gold assets, creating thousands of new jobs.
Sibanye, the world’s largest source of PGM, said it was creating 7,000 jobs in SA through its investment programme, which includes a R3.9bn investment in finishing the partially built K4 mine it acquired when it bought Lonmin...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now