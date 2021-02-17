Companies / Mining

WATCH: Why DRDGold shone in its first half

DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim performance

17 February 2021 - 07:34 Business Day TV
The processing facilities and water filtration beds at the Ergo gold recovery plant, run by DRDGold, as seen from the air in Brakpan. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The processing facilities and water filtration beds at the Ergo gold recovery plant, run by DRDGold, as seen from the air in Brakpan. Picture: BLOOMBERG

A surge in the gold price has given DRDGold a boost. The tailing specialist’s half-year headline earnings per share more than doubled while revenue shot up 41%, allowing the group to up its interim dividend by 60%.

Business Day TV spoke to Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGold, for his take on the company’s performance.

DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about the company's interim performance

