News Leader
WATCH: Why DRDGold shone in its first half
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim performance
17 February 2021 - 07:34
A surge in the gold price has given DRDGold a boost. The tailing specialist’s half-year headline earnings per share more than doubled while revenue shot up 41%, allowing the group to up its interim dividend by 60%.
Business Day TV spoke to Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGold, for his take on the company’s performance.
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim performance
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.