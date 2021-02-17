Companies / Mining

WATCH: How a higher gold price gave Pan African a boost

Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots talks to Business Day TV about how the company’s interim results

17 February 2021 - 08:47 Business Day TV
Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Pan African Resources has benefited from a higher gold price. The company’s interim profit nearly doubled during the period.

Business Day TV spoke to Cobus Loots, CEO of Pan African Resources, about the results.

