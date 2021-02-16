Pan African gears up for new gold project

Pan African Resources has nearly doubled interim profit from its mix of underground and tailings retreatment operations as it moves closer to bringing a R1.2bn new mining project into production.

Pan African, which is traded in London and Johannesburg, recorded after-tax profit of $40.8m for the six months to end-December 2020 compared to $22m in the previous year.

Gold output increased by 6% to 98,386oz, allowing Pan African to benefit from a 27% rise in the dollar price of the metal and a 41% rise in the rand price.

The benefit was offset by a one-quarter increase in the all-in sustaining cost to R654,400, which is the best representation of the actual cost of producing gold.

Pan African is expected to deliver 190,000oz of gold for its full 2021 financial year compared to 179,457oz for 2020.

The Barberton underground mines in Mpumalanga had a strong interim period and the tailings retreatment operation at the mines had a steady performance.

The Evander tailings and underground mine in Mpumalanga had a more difficult time, with the large Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant recording reduced recoveries of gold and operational issues. The extraction of the shaft pillar at the 8 Shaft was slower than expected because of difficulties in supporting the tunnels.

“Production from the 8 Shaft pillar is expected to improve and stabilise during the second half of the 2021 financial year,” said CEO Cobus Loots, adding that the three-year project will deliver 30,000oz a year at an all-in sustaining cost of less than $1,000/oz.

Pan African is close to finalising the debt funding for its Egoli project, with is a large underground mining project at Evander. The funding will be in two tranches of R400m and R800m. The lending agreements will be concluded before the end of March.

“We are excited about the Egoli project, which will be SA’s newest underground gold mine and which will contribute considerably to the group’s future gold production,” Loots said. “We have now commenced with early preparation work and limited capital expenditure in anticipation of the commencement of the execution phase of this organic growth project.”

Egoli will add 72,000oz of low-cost gold to Pan African for nine years and there are a further 1.95-million ounces of resources that will be unlocked once underground development is in place, extending the life of the project by another five years.

Pan African reduced net debt by 47% to $65m during the interim period.

Pan African is one of the few companies to secure permission to build a solar plant. The $9.5m, 10MW project at Elikhulu will generate electricity before September 2021 and supply a third of the tailing retreatment operation’s power needs. The solar project will repay its investment in five years and reduce carbon taxes and electricity costs for the project, said Loots.

Pan African is considering a similar plant at Barberton.

Pan African could “quickly grow to 30MW in the years ahead”, Loots said, adding that the company would look at battery storage options as well.

