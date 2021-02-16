Cash-flush DRDGold plans ‘bold’ growth

DRDGold, a tailings retreatment specialist, nearly tripled interim profit due to a steep increase in the gold price, setting it up for a strong second half of its financial year.

DRDGold declared an interim dividend of 40c per share for the six months to end-December as after-tax profit grew to R949m from R333m the year before.

The company, which is majority owned by Sibanye-Stillwater, a major platinum group metals (PGM) and gold producer, had cash of R2.17bn compared with R1.7bn at the end of its 2020 financial year in June.

The level of cash and the outlook for the gold price coupled with being debt-free has positioned DRDGold to take a “bolder view” of its plans to expand its Far West Gold Recoveries operations near Carletonville, said CEO Niël Pretorius.

DRDGold produced 95,938oz of gold in the interim period, a 2% dip from the previous year because of lower grades in the 14-million tonnes of tailings it treated in the six months.

Costs increased by 11% to R510,845/kg, but this was offset by a 42% increase in the gold price to R988,998/kg.

DRDGold expects to reach output of 185,000oz of gold for its full financial year after the first-half performance.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za