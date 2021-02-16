BHP pays record interim dividend as it eyes robust commodity demand

Diversified mining giant BHP has opted to pay out a record $5.1bn (R73.4bn) interim dividend for its half year to end-December, saying it is more upbeat about global economic prospects in light of vaccine rollouts and stimulus efforts.

The world’s largest-listed miner says it is encouraged by pro-growth agendas of politicians in large economies and is optimistic about sustained demand for commodities in the 2020s.

BHP now estimates that the world economy will be 4.5% smaller in the 2021 calendar year than it would have been if Covid-19 had not occurred, which is a 1.5 percentage point improvement from its view six months ago.

High iron ore and copper prices helped offset lower petroleum, coal and nickel prices in the half year to end-December, with the group raising its interim dividend by 55% to $1.01 per share.

Profit from operations rose 17% to $9.75bn, with Covid-19 costing it $436m before tax, due to increased security, health and hygiene costs.

BHP’s outlook for global economic growth and commodity demand remains positive, said CEO Mike Henry, with the group expecting continuing growth in demand for energy, metals and fertilisers.

In morning trade, BHP’s share was up 2.5% to R452.26, while the JSE’s resources index was up 1.27%. The group’s share has risen 16.24% so far in 2021, and 38% over the past 12 months.

Update: February 16 2020

This article has been updated with share price information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za