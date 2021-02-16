Companies / Mining

BHP pays record interim dividend as it eyes robust commodity demand

High iron ore and copper prices underpin a rise in operating profit in the six months to end-December, despite Covid-19-related costs

16 February 2021 - 08:53 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 16 February 2021 - 09:45
Picture: REUTERS
Diversified mining giant BHP has opted to pay out a record $5.1bn (R73.4bn) interim dividend for its half year to end-December, saying it is more upbeat about global economic prospects in light of vaccine rollouts and stimulus efforts.

The world’s largest-listed miner says it is encouraged by pro-growth agendas of politicians in large economies and is optimistic about sustained demand for commodities in the 2020s.

BHP now estimates that the world economy will be 4.5% smaller in the 2021 calendar year than it would have been if Covid-19 had not occurred, which is a 1.5 percentage point improvement from its view six months ago.

High iron ore and copper prices helped offset lower petroleum, coal and nickel prices in the half year to end-December, with the group raising its interim dividend by 55% to $1.01 per share.

Profit from operations rose 17% to $9.75bn, with Covid-19 costing it $436m before tax, due to increased security, health and hygiene costs.

BHP’s outlook for global economic growth and commodity demand remains positive, said CEO Mike Henry, with the group expecting continuing growth in demand for energy, metals and fertilisers.

In morning trade, BHP’s share was up 2.5% to R452.26, while the JSE’s resources index was up 1.27%. The group’s share has risen 16.24% so far in 2021, and 38% over the past 12 months.

Update: February 16 2020

This article has been updated with share price information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

BHP starts production at Samarco five years after dam disaster

The miner says it has met licensing requirements  and has begun iron ore pellet production at its Samarco joint venture with Brazil’s Vale
Companies
1 month ago

CSL’s vow to supply Australia with a Covid-19 vaccine if it is made could run into trouble

Stricter US plasma donation rules could cut CSL's earnings 10%
Companies
3 months ago

Union goes on strike at Candelaria copper mine in Chile

The breakdown in wage negotiations  underscores potential supply risks as major producer Escondida enters mediation with its workers
Companies
4 months ago

BHP sticks with its full-year guidance

Miner’s output rises though a strike at its coal operation in Colombia is a threat
Companies
3 months ago

