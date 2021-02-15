Companies / Mining Sibanye revives the partially built K4 PGM mine The mine stalled by Lonmin is back in Sibanye’s plans, boosting its PGM reserves in SA by 40% and offering a rare, cheap growth option BL PREMIUM

The unrealised jewel in the Lonmin crown, the partially developed K4 mine, is back on the table as the new owner and world’s largest source of platinum group metals (PGM) plots its growth options.

To give a sense of how important K4 is for Sibanye-Stillwater, the company’s latest reserves and resources update for its PGM and gold assets shows its promise...