Orion shares rocket on firm Okiep copper resource data

Orion Minerals shares shot up 14% on its release of code-compliant resources for the Okiep Copper Complex owned by three companies it plans to buy.
Orion said a week ago it had signed an option to buy the Okiep copper assets in the Northern Cape in two tranches of R86m and R97m in cash and shares and that it hopes to wrap up the transaction in six months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now