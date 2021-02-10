Companies / Mining Orion shares rocket on firm Okiep copper resource data BL PREMIUM

Orion Minerals shares shot up 14% on its release of code-compliant resources for the Okiep Copper Complex owned by three companies it plans to buy.

Orion said a week ago it had signed an option to buy the Okiep copper assets in the Northern Cape in two tranches of R86m and R97m in cash and shares and that it hopes to wrap up the transaction in six months...