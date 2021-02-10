Companies / Mining Judgment criticises corporate scare tactics against mining activists The Western Cape high court has ruled that Australian miner MRC’s legal bids to silence activists is vexatious BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape High Court has thwarted efforts by Australian miner Mineral Commodities Limited (MRC) to silence fierce critics of its operations in SA.

A series of defamation cases were launched by the Western Australia-based mining group and its local subsidiary against three local environmental attorneys and three activists in 2016 and 2017...