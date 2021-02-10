Judgment criticises corporate scare tactics against mining activists
The Western Cape high court has ruled that Australian miner MRC’s legal bids to silence activists is vexatious
10 February 2021 - 12:49
The Western Cape High Court has thwarted efforts by Australian miner Mineral Commodities Limited (MRC) to silence fierce critics of its operations in SA.
A series of defamation cases were launched by the Western Australia-based mining group and its local subsidiary against three local environmental attorneys and three activists in 2016 and 2017...
