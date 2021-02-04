Companies / Mining

Vale reaches $7bn settlement with Brazilian state over mine disaster

Deal comes two years after the Brumadinho dam collapse that killed 270 people

04 February 2021 - 20:02 James Attwood
Rescue workers at the Vale tailings dam that burst in Brumadinho, Brazil, January 25 2019. Picture: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Sao Paulo —  Vale  reached a settlement agreement with Brazilian authorities for a dam collapse that killed 270 people and led to production cutbacks that stripped the company of the title of world’s biggest iron ore producer.

The deal comes two years after the Brumadinho disaster, giving affected communities a clear framework for compensation and reparations and removing a considerable legal overhang for Vale. Its shares were little changed in Sao Paulo.

Vale will pay 37.7-billion reais ($7.03bn) including cash payments to affected people and investments in environmental projects, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement. Vale estimates it will book an additional expense of 19.8-billion reais in 2020 results.

“This is the largest reparation agreement ever signed in Latin America in financial terms and with the participation of the state,” and one of the largest in the world, Minas Gerais said in a statement.

The two sides come together after Vale initially presented a value of about 21-billion reais, while Minas Gerais outlined 28-billion reais in material damages plus 26 billion reais in moral damages.

Vale said about 8,900 people are already parties of civil or labour indemnification agreements, while more than 100,000 have received emergency aid totalling 1.8-billion reais.

With Vale benefiting from high iron ore prices, the Brumadinho settlement isn’t expected to jeopardise any of its investment plans, according to Ativa Investimentos. Iron ore futures climbed 73% in 2020 on strong Chinese demand.

The agreement is about two-thirds of the amount initially sought by the courts, “which corroborates a positive negotiation for Vale”, Ativa analyst Ilan Arbetman said. “In addition, its adjusted net debt allows it to dispose of the amounts not provisioned without further complications.”

Vale’s shares extended gains after a trading halt, but then pared the advance. The stock was up on Thursday,  with the Brazilian benchmark little changed.

In the past year, Vale’s local shares gained 73%, double that of rival Rio Tinto Group. Still, Vale trades at 5.3 times estimated earnings vs  Rio Tinto’s 8.8 ratio.

“The agreement removes a key overhang for the stock, which still trades at a discount to peers,” said Leonardo Morales, head of equities at ASA Investments.

Bloomberg

Vale’s Mozambique coal project: A bottomless pit?

After 10 straight years of losses in its Moatize coal project, Brazilian mining major Vale is planning its exit from Mozambique
Features
15 hours ago

BHP starts production at Samarco five years after dam disaster

The miner says it has met licensing requirements  and has begun iron ore pellet production at its Samarco joint venture with Brazil’s Vale
Companies
1 month ago

Brazilian tribes seek justice all the way in Britain for dead river

Groups are suing BHP and Vale over the destruction of their community’s lifeblood, the Rio Doce
World
6 months ago

