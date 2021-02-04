Companies / Mining Q&A: Mining bull market bucks the trends on China’s Covid-19 shakeoff If the sector puts its profits to good use in Africa it could go a long way to improve its reputation and secure its future BL PREMIUM

The Cape Town conferencing circuit was uncharacteristically quiet this week when the 27th annual Investing in African Mining Indaba — the world’s largest mining investment conference — took place virtually. However, delegates and speakers were in good spirits. Amid the chaos and hardship of the Covid-19, the mining sector has unexpectedly thrived. Despite pandemic-related production losses, commodity prices have soared in recent months and metals such as gold, rhodium and palladium have hit highs.

But will the good times continue? And if they do, how can the sector put its handsome profits to good use? Nivaash Singh, co-head of mining and resources finances at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, shares his views...