Companies / Mining Bushveld Minerals ups vanadium output BL PREMIUM

Bushveld Minerals, SA’s largest producer of vanadium, will continue ramping up production after a disrupted 2020, and grow its exposure to the energy market.

Bushveld, which is listed in London, increased annual vanadium output for the year to end-December by a quarter to 3,361 tonnes despite disruptions to its SA operations caused by the national lockdown in March to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rain and unplanned maintenance...