Bushveld Minerals increases vanadium output SA's largest vanadium producer increased output by a quarter in 2020, despite the lockdown, adverse weather and plant problems

Bushveld Minerals, SA’s largest producer of vanadium, will continue ramping up production after a disrupted 2020 as well as grow its exposure to the energy market.

Bushveld, which is listed in London, increased annual vanadium output for the year to end-December by a quarter to 3,361 tonnes despite the disruptions to its SA operations caused by the national lockdown in March to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rain and unplanned maintenance...