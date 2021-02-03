News Leader
WATCH: Why public-private collaboration is crucial in mining
Department of mineral resources & energy director-general Thabo Mokoena talks to Business Day TV
03 February 2021 - 08:07
The annual Investing in African Mining Indaba has kicked off, with government highlighting the importance of public-private sector collaboration in the industry.
Business Day TV spoke to Thabo Mokoena, director-general of the department of mineral resources & energy.
