Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Why public-private collaboration is crucial in mining

Department of mineral resources & energy director-general Thabo Mokoena talks to Business Day TV

03 February 2021 - 08:07 Business Day TV
An employee looks at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia's South Gobi region. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID STANWAY
An employee looks at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia's South Gobi region. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID STANWAY

The annual Investing in African Mining Indaba has kicked off, with government highlighting the importance of public-private sector collaboration in the industry.

Business Day TV spoke to Thabo Mokoena, director-general of the department of mineral resources & energy.

