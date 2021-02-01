Companies / Mining

WATCH: Future of Business — platinum group minerals

Nedbank CIB mining analyst Arnold van Graan talks to Business Day TV about the outlook of SA’s mining industry

01 February 2021 - 08:46 Business Day TV
Miners of platinum group metals have been reaping the benefits of higher prices. Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS
Miners of platinum group metals have been reaping the benefits of higher prices. Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS

Business Day will focus on the outlook of the mining industry, specifically the platinum group minerals (PGMs), ahead of the mining indaba that will take place in the first week of February.

Business Day TV talks to Nedbank CIB mining analyst, Arnold van Graan.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

