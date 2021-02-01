DRDGold flags bumper first half as it cashes in on high prices
The tailing retreatment specialist expects to more than double profits in 2021 period
01 February 2021 - 09:39
DRDGold, one of the world’s largest gold tailings retreatment specialists, said on Monday it expects its first-half profits to more than double as it continues to benefit from high gold prices.
DRDGold — which is majority owned by Sibanye-Stillwater, a major platinum group metals (PGMs) and gold producer — expects headline earnings per share (Heps) of 106.2c-115.8c in its six months to end-December, an up to 139% rise from the 48.4c reported in the previous corresponding period...
