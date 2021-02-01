Companies / Mining DRDGold flags bumper first half as it cashes in on high prices The tailing retreatment specialist expects to more than double profits in 2021 period BL PREMIUM

DRDGold, one of the world’s largest gold tailings retreatment specialists, said on Monday it expects its first-half profits to more than double as it continues to benefit from high gold prices.

DRDGold — which is majority owned by Sibanye-Stillwater, a major platinum group metals (PGMs) and gold producer — expects headline earnings per share (Heps) of 106.2c-115.8c in its six months to end-December, an up to 139% rise from the 48.4c reported in the previous corresponding period...