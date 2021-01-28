Anglo American production bounces back at the end of 2020
Covid-19 had a severe effect on the global mining giant earlier in 2020, but it says second-half production was at 95% of 2019 levels
28 January 2021 - 14:44
After a torrid pandemic-induced first half, increases in iron ore and copper production in the last six months of 2020 boosted Anglo American’s recovery, with the group saying on Thursday that it is on track to meet most of its 2021 targets.
Anglo, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, said that second-half production to end-December returned to 95% of 2019 levels, though it has cut its guidance for rough diamonds for 2021...
