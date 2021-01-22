Pan African Resources maintains production guidance despite Covid-19 issues

Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources, which is seeking to grow its production by more than a third over the next three years, said it managed to raise gold production in spite of Covid-19 related difficulties, largely due to a stellar performance from its flagship Barberton mine.

Gold production increased by 5.9% to 98,386oz in the six months ending December, Pan African said in a trading update, with the group keeping its full-year guidance of 190,000oz unchanged. The full-year target would represent about a 5.87% increase from its 2020 year.

Barberton Mines’ production increased 10.6% to 52,354oz over the period, with Pan African crediting this to efforts by its staff there in developing reserves and optimising use of infrastructure.

Group net debt fell 47.3% to $65.2m (R981.9m) in the period, which was despite it paying a record dividend for its 2020 year of R312.9m in December.

“Pan African’s financial results and increase in gold production for the first six months of the year demonstrate a commendable operational and safety performance, amid the challenges of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said CEO Cobus Loots.

Pan African Resources has said it is looking to produce about 250,000oz a year within the next three years, saying in late 2020 it was investigating whether to make a R50m purchase of an estimated 2.43-million ounces of gold contained in two tailings dump facilities near Krugersdorp and Soweto owned by the defunct Mintails company.

The group also expects to finalise a debt funding package for its Egoli project by the end of March, which would see return to underground mining at its Evander mine in a meaningful way.

The first gold is expected to be produced within 20 months of the project’s inception, and reach steady-state production over the following 16 months, with an average annual production of about 72,000oz.

In afternoon trade on Friday, the group’s share was unchanged at R6.23, having more than tripled over the past two years, and giving Pan African a market capitalisation of R9.64bn.

