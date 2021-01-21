Gold Fields appoints former Amplats CEO Griffith as new boss
Chris Griffith is the new Gold Fields CEO after his shock departure from Anglo American Platinum in 2020
21 January 2021 - 15:39
International miner Gold Fields appointed Chris Griffith, the highly acclaimed former CEO of Anglo American Platinum, as its new CEO.
Griffith replaces Nick Holland, who retires as CEO of Gold Fields at the end of March 2021...
