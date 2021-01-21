Gold Fields appoints former Amplats CEO Chris Griffith as new head
Chris Griffith gets to be his own boss after his shock departure from Anglo American Platinum in 2020
21 January 2021 - 15:39
UPDATED 21 January 2021 - 19:24
International miner Gold Fields appointed Chris Griffith, former CEO of Anglo American Platinum, as its new CEO, giving an industry veteran freedom to chart the future of the company.
Griffith replaces Nick Holland, who retires at the end of March 2021. Investors welcomed the news, driving the share price to a 5% higher close on Thursday...
