MINING VETERAN Chris Griffith to chart Gold Fields' future Griffith gets to be his own boss after his shock departure from Anglo American Platinum in 2020

International miner Gold Fields has appointed Chris Griffith, former CEO of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), as its new CEO, giving an industry veteran freedom to chart the future of the company.

Griffith replaces Nick Holland, who retires at the end of March. Investors welcomed the news, driving the share price to a 5% higher close on Thursday...