Glencore disposes of Mopani copper mine in $1.5bn deal Glencore sells its stake in Mopani to ZCCM for just $1, but it will recoup $1.5bn of debt owed by the Zambian copper mine

Glencore has ended its involvement in copper mining in Zambia by agreeing the sale of its interests in Mopani Copper Mines for just $1 to mining company ZCCM Investment Holdings.

The transaction, however, includes the repayment of $1.5bn of debt by Mopani to Glencore and its subsidiaries, during which time the global mining and resources trading company will have exclusive right to sell copper output from the mining complex in central Zambia...