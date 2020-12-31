Companies / Mining AngloGold finalises Sadiola mine sale World’s third-largest gold miner wraps up its final asset sale, securing R400m with another R380m in possible future payments BL PREMIUM

World number three gold miner AngloGold Ashanti has finalised the sale of its stake in the Sadiola gold mine in Mali for nearly R400m as it completes its asset disposal programme.

JSE-listed AngloGold, which this year sold all its SA mines and assets to Harmony Gold, agreed with its partner, Canada’s Iamgold, to sell the Sadiola mine...