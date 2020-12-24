Companies / Mining

BHP starts production at Samarco five years after dam disaster

The miner says it has met licensing requirements and has begun iron ore pellet production at its Samarco joint venture with Brazil’s Vale

24 December 2020 - 12:35 Rashmi Ashok
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Bengaluru — BHP Group said on Thursday it has met licensing requirements to restart operations and has begun iron ore pellet production at its Samarco joint venture with Brazil’s Vale, five years after a deadly dam disaster.

The restart of iron ore mining comes as prices of the commodity have soared in recent weeks on expectation of bullish demand in 2021, as top consumer China further recovers from the coronavirus while a Brazilian supply shortfall persists.

Independent tests had been carried out on Samarco’s preparations for a safe restart and operations are expected initially to produce about 8-million tonnes of iron ore pellets per annum, the miner said.

In the 2015 incident, a mining waste dam burst at Samarco’s site in the town of Mariana, releasing a torrent of sludge that killed 19 people and leading to the suspension of operations and multiple legal cases against the miners.

The collapse is considered Brazil’s worst-ever environmental disaster, contaminating a river for hundreds of miles to the ocean.

Brazilian federal prosecutors filed a lawsuit in October contesting the miners’ compensation package for victims, arguing that the package is far too low. 

Reuters

Seriti is looking to diversify as it exhausts the coal space in SA

A subsidiary has secured conditional approval to take over South32’s thermal coal assets, which would make Seriti Eskom’s largest coal supplier
1 day ago

Vale disaster sends Kumba and Assore rocketing

Kumba’s share price has gained 11% since Friday's news of a second Brazilian tailing dam disaster at a Vale-owned mine in four years
1 year ago

