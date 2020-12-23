Companies / Mining Seriti clears a major hurdle in buying South32 coal mines Black-owned miner on track to become Eskom’s largest coal supplier after Competition Tribunal approves deal BL PREMIUM

Seriti Resources secured conditional approval from the Competition Tribunal for the takeover of South32’s collieries in SA, making it the largest source of coal for state-owned power monopoly Eskom.

Seriti’s wholly owned subsidiary Thabong Coal and South32’s coal assets are among SA’s largest sources of coal and for this reason the approval comes with a large number of conditions, the tribunal said on Wednesday. ..