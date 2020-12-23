Seriti clears a major hurdle in buying South32 coal mines
Black-owned miner on track to become Eskom’s largest coal supplier after Competition Tribunal approves deal
23 December 2020 - 12:03
Seriti Resources secured conditional approval from the Competition Tribunal for the takeover of South32’s collieries in SA, making it the largest source of coal for state-owned power monopoly Eskom.
Seriti’s wholly owned subsidiary Thabong Coal and South32’s coal assets are among SA’s largest sources of coal and for this reason the approval comes with a large number of conditions, the tribunal said on Wednesday. ..
