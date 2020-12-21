Companies / Mining EXCLUSIVE: Getting rid of corruption the only way to uplift SA, says Anglo CEO As he called for economic reforms to be speeded up, Cutifani told President Cyril Ramaphosa state corruption undermines business too BL PREMIUM

The government must tackle corruption as a priority to encourage investor sentiment even as the underlying framework for doing business shows gradual signs of improvement, says Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani.

As SA’s largest mining company with R57bn of a R100bn investment programme already spent on its mines and other assets, Anglo is a major player in the domestic economy and a good bellwether for business sentiment...