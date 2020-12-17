Companies / Mining GOLD MINING Maria Ramos says AngloGold is hunting for a new CEO Gold miner's new chair concedes quick-fire resignations of CEO Kelvin Dushnisky and chair Sipho Pityana unsettled investors BL PREMIUM

AngloGold Ashanti will make a permanent CEO appointment as soon as possible as it pursues its unaltered strategy of internal growth, strict debt discipline and higher returns to shareholders, says new chair Maria Ramos.

In her first interview in the position overseeing the board of the world’s third-largest gold miner by production, Ramos, who spent a decade as CEO of Absa, conceded the quick-fire resignations of CEO Kelvin Dushnisky, whose departure was announced in July after a mere two years in the job, and chair Sipho Pityana were uncomfortable for investors...