De Beers' full-year diamonds sales down by a third in 2020 The world's largest source of rough diamonds by value shows the scars of a virus-battered year

At the end of a difficult and disrupted year, De Beers, the largest seller of rough diamonds by value, recorded a one-third drop in revenue for 2020 because of the global economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American and 15% held by the Botswana government, reported sales of $440m in its 10th and final sales event of 2020, which was below the $462m achieved in the ninth event. In the same period a year ago, De Beers realised sales of $426m...