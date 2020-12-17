De Beers’ full-year diamonds sales down by a third in 2020
The world’s largest source of rough diamonds by value shows the scars of a virus-battered year
17 December 2020 - 13:20
At the end of a difficult and disrupted year, De Beers, the largest seller of rough diamonds by value, recorded a one-third drop in revenue for 2020 because of the global economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American and 15% held by the Botswana government, reported sales of $440m in its 10th and final sales event of 2020, which was below the $462m achieved in the ninth event. In the same period a year ago, De Beers realised sales of $426m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now