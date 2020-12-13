Companies / Mining Great Dyke earmarks US$650m investment in Zimbabwe platinum project by 2022 BL PREMIUM

Russia-Zimbabwe joint venture Great Dyke Investments (GDI) says it will invest US$650m in its platinum project in Zimbabwe with the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) set to be the lead financier.

The project has potential to become one of the world’s biggest platinum mines and its progress is vital to the Zimbabwean government’s plans to revive a collapsing economy...