EXCLUSIVE: Pan African sets sights on internal and external growth Pan African considers the mucky remains of Mintails as it gears up its new underground mining project

Pan African Resources plans to be a 250,000oz a year gold producer within three years and is hunting for fresh growth opportunities outside its portfolio.

Pan African is investigating whether to make a R50m or $3m purchase of 2-million ounces of gold contained in two tailings dump facilities near Krugersdorp and Soweto owned by the defunct Mintails company, which is going through liquidation...