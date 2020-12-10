EXCLUSIVE: Pan African sets sights on internal and external growth
Pan African considers the mucky remains of Mintails as it gears up its new underground mining project
10 December 2020 - 20:11
Pan African Resources plans to be a 250,000oz a year gold producer within three years and is hunting for fresh growth opportunities outside its portfolio.
Pan African is investigating whether to make a R50m or $3m purchase of 2-million ounces of gold contained in two tailings dump facilities near Krugersdorp and Soweto owned by the defunct Mintails company, which is going through liquidation...
