Maria Ramos to chair AngloGold Ashanti

08 December 2020 - 08:49 Karl Gernetzky
Maria Ramos. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
AngloGold Ashanti has appointed former Absa chair Maria Ramos to head its board with immediate effect, replacing ANC stalwart and businessman Sipho Pityana.

Ramos was chair at Absa for a decade before retiring in February 2019, and has been a director at AngloGold Ashanti since May of that year.

“Ramos brings to the role exceptional experience in leadership roles across both the private and public sectors,” AngloGold said in a statement. Before taking up her role at Absa, Ramos was the  group CEO of Transnet, which followed seven years as the director-general of the National Treasury.

Ramos replaces Pityana, who has resigned from the board, having assumed position of chair in February 2014, having been on its board since 2007.

“Pityana has chaired the board over a time when AngloGold Ashanti has followed a clear strategy characterised by strict capital discipline and improved sustainability of its business,” the gold miner said on Tuesday. Safety had also improved significantly during his tenure, the statement read.

AngloGold aims to be net cash positive in 2021

The world’s third-largest gold miner is pumping cash and will reward shareholders handsomely, despite two large projects on the horizon
In a game of what-if, how much longer could AngloGold have stayed in SA?

The history of miners hedging gold has been dismal, with more than one scalp claimed by getting on the wrong side of the price
AngloGold more certain on its future after SA mines sale

The company returns to an unchanged full-year guidance as mines return to pre-Covid production and the SA mines deliver one last quarter of output
