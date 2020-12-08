Maria Ramos to chair AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti has appointed former Absa chair Maria Ramos to head its board with immediate effect, replacing ANC stalwart and businessman Sipho Pityana.

Ramos was chair at Absa for a decade before retiring in February 2019, and has been a director at AngloGold Ashanti since May of that year.

“Ramos brings to the role exceptional experience in leadership roles across both the private and public sectors,” AngloGold said in a statement. Before taking up her role at Absa, Ramos was the group CEO of Transnet, which followed seven years as the director-general of the National Treasury.

Ramos replaces Pityana, who has resigned from the board, having assumed position of chair in February 2014, having been on its board since 2007.

“Pityana has chaired the board over a time when AngloGold Ashanti has followed a clear strategy characterised by strict capital discipline and improved sustainability of its business,” the gold miner said on Tuesday. Safety had also improved significantly during his tenure, the statement read.

