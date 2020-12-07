Companies / Mining

Zimbabwe’s Great Dyke platinum venture sells stake to Fossil

Fossil, owned by Zimbabwe’s Obey Chimuka, will invest $30m in Russian-backed project

07 December 2020 - 22:02 Felix Njini
Great Dyke Investments, a Russian-backed project planning to build Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum mine, has sold a 4.4% stake to Fossil Mines as Covid-19-disrupted fundraising for the venture.

Fossil, owned by Zimbabwe’s Obey Chimuka, will invest $30m  in the Darwendale project, through a combination of cash and services, including for engineering, procurement and construction. That leaves tycoon Vitaliy Machitski’s Vi Holding and Zimbabwe’s Landela Mining Venture each with a 47.8% stake. The sale values Great Dyke Investments at $680m.

Great Dyke Investments CEO Alex Ivanov said the coronavirus pandemic has delayed project fundraising, which was originally due to be completed in 2020. Financing of $665m is now expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2021, Ivanov said in an e-mailed response to questions. The lead arranger for that funding is Cairo-based Afreximbank.

The Darwendale project has the potential to become one of the world’s biggest platinum mines and its development is central to the Zimbabwean government’s plans to reboot a collapsing economy.

Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest platinum group metal reserves after SA and Russia.

Late former president Robert Mugabe handed the Darwendale concession to Russian investors in 2006 after the government repossessed land from a local unit of Impala Platinum Holdings.

Amplats goes through fire and water to rebuild

The company has rebuilt its ruined converter plant ahead of schedule and resumed feedstock supplies to its refineries
Companies
11 hours ago

Seriti assures Competition Tribunal merger will benefit communities

If approved the deal to buy SA Energy Coal will make the company the second-largest SA coal producer
Companies
5 hours ago

Rustenburg shines for cash-flush Implats

The swinging cuts at Rustenburg were avoided by tough new management under the leadership of Mark Munroe
Companies
4 hours ago

New Glencore CEO Gary Nagle to lead group to carbon-neutral future

Coal chief Gary Nagel will spearhead an ambitious plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050
Companies
1 day ago

Implats to spend at least R5.7bn in early bond redemption

Cash-flush PGM miner will terminate half of its R3.25bn convertible debt security due in 2022
Companies
13 hours ago

