Amplats rebuilds faulty plant and restarts refinery feedstock The company has rebuilt its ruined converter plant ahead of schedule and resumed feedstock supplies to its refineries

World number two platinum group metals (PGMs) supplier Anglo American Platinum rebuilt a plant in the most problematic part of its business this year.

Amplats had an explosion at its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) in early February followed shortly by dangerous water leaks at its spare ACP in March, forcing its closure for repairs...