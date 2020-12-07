Companies / Mining CONVERTER PLANT Amplats goes through fire and water to rebuild The company has rebuilt its ruined converter plant ahead of schedule and resumed feedstock supplies to its refineries BL PREMIUM

World number two platinum group metals (PGMs) supplier Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) rebuilt a plant in the most problematic part of its business this year, allowing it to raise its annual output target for 2021 by a marginal 100,000oz.

Amplats had an explosion at its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) in early February, followed shortly by dangerous water leaks at its spare ACP in March, forcing its closure for repairs...