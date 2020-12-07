CONVERTER PLANT
Amplats goes through fire and water to rebuild
The company has rebuilt its ruined converter plant ahead of schedule and resumed feedstock supplies to its refineries
07 December 2020 - 12:40
UPDATED 07 December 2020 - 23:10
World number two platinum group metals (PGMs) supplier Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) rebuilt a plant in the most problematic part of its business this year, allowing it to raise its annual output target for 2021 by a marginal 100,000oz.
Amplats had an explosion at its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) in early February, followed shortly by dangerous water leaks at its spare ACP in March, forcing its closure for repairs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now