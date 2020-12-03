Companies / Mining Exxaro to report surge in exports on good recovery in demand by India Operations have remained stable and the outlook for the months ahead is positive, Exxaro says BL PREMIUM

Exxaro Resources expects export coal volumes to increase 27% in the year to December, with the weaker exchange likely to cushion softer prices.

At a briefing ahead of entering a closed period as the financial year winds up Exxaro, SA’s largest coal producer and the largest supplier to Eskom, said it experienced a good recovery in demand for coal from India and the rest of the world as lockdown restrictions were eased and industries resumed production...